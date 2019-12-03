Fat Joe: “I Think I’m Retiring”

Say it ain’t so Joe! Fat Joe is considering retirement.

During a Facebook Live with Vladimir Duthiers Joe said, “I think I’m retiring. It’s time to give it up.”

I’ve got mad at all the other rappers who said they’re retiring and came back, said Fat Joe. I’m a strong advocate against that. I’ve been flirting with it. I’m 85% gone.

Joe also added that spending more time with his daughter was a reason to let the music go for good. Joe will release what may be his final album “Family Ties” on Friday.

