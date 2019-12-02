Megan Thee Stallion Has Homework & Photoshoots Today

Megan Thee Stallion can relate to everyone who has an 11:59pm homework deadline.

She wrote on Twitter, I got a 6 page research paper due tonight and a photoshoot today. Let’s see how this turns out.

Megan understands that she does not get any special treatment from her teachers. She said that the same way she is missing class due to work, someone else is missing class because they just don’t want to be there. She said, and they can’t treat either one of us no different. I just try to get all my work done and turned in as soon as I can.

Megan is studying Health Administration. Her goal is to open an Assisted Living Facility.