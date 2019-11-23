Mina’s House Podcast Ep. 115 – How Heavily Does Your Parents Advice Weigh In Your Relationship?

It’s the 115th episode of the Mina’s House Podcast and Mina SayWhat and Shana B return to the house to talk about Jhene Aiko and Big Sean’s very confusing friendship/relationship, Megan The Stalllion’s very busy week filled with rumors and speculation and of course Grammy nominations! Their topic this week is just in time for the Thanksgiving celebrations and bringing your new boo around the family: How Heavily Does Your Parents Advice Weigh In Your Relationship?

