Interview: Philly’s Hottest Rapper, Rocky, & Mina SayWhat Talk About Why She’s Turned Down Label Deals

Mina SayWhat did Philly’s own Rocky’s very first interview ever. She had just released her first mixtape and her street cred was building. She still had a full time job. Mina saw her rapping on Instagram and decided to bring her in for an interview. Fast forward a couple of months and Rocky is now the hottest thing in Philly. The crowd knows every one of her lyrics and she has opened up for Meek Mill and many other more established artists. Mina sat down with Rocky after her performance at the Boom Block Party to follow up with what’s been going on in her life since their first interview. She talks about Meek Mill tweeting that she is the hottest right now and the label deals she has received and why she’s turned one down. These labels better come correct!Watch it below.

