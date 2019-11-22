Megan Thee Stallion & More Celebrate Trey Songz Birthday In New York

Megan Thee Stallion and Trey Songz were spotted getting extra close during his birthday celebration in New York on Wednesday evening (November 20)

Instagram video shows Trey and Megan celebrating at dinner then at a club where they drank and Megan couldn’t keep her hands off of “Trigga.”

Megan has responded to the Trey Songz dating rumors via Twitter writing, “If I ain’t claiming him he ain’t mine…SIMPLE.” She then doubled-down with another tweet that stated, “why y’all want me to be a “hoe” so bad? Lol, I’ve only dated ONE person y’all know about all that other sh*t is RUMORS/LIES … I ain’t addressing sh*t else bye

