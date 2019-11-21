Heart Eyes: Normani Announced As The First Ever Brand Ambassador For Savage X Fenty

Normani Is Now Savage X Fenty’s First Ever Brand Ambassador

We already know Normani is fine fine, but when you put her in some Savage X Fenty lingerie, the fine levels go through the roof. Now, a year after Rihanna first announced the launch of her size-inclusive lingerie line, the company has called on the 23-year-old singer to act as their very first brand ambassador.

The “Motivation” singer shared the good news on her Instagram page on Thursday, an announcement which was accompanied by a series of sexy photos modeling a red Savage x Fenty set. “I’m the first ever brand ambassador for @savagexfenty!!! I love you @badgalriri,” Normani wrote in her caption. “I want all individuals to feel empowered and to embrace who they truly are. I don’t always wake up feeling the most confident and powerful, but trust and believe having my Savage X on always helps!!”

The post was also met with a comment from the brand’s founder who wrote, “Welcome to the family sis! Honored to have you!!”

Rihanna commented about the partnership further on the Savage X Fenty website, writing:

“Normani is the perfect choice for a Savage X Ambassador. She exudes confidence and power. Everything she does is executed with passion and the belief she’s going to kill it. That’s why people gravitate towards her.”

This partnership doesn’t come as too much of a surprise as this isn’t the first time we’ve seen Normani all dressed up in some Savage X Fenty lingerie. Back in September, for Rihanna’s ground-breaking fashion show at Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center during New York Fashion Week, Normani danced her heart out in a bra and underwear set with some fishnets. After her performance, many people pointed out how great of a strategy this was to sell bras, since the breakout Fifth Harmony star was jingling and jangling all over the place while her girls stayed super secure up-top.

