Two Storms Could Make Thanksgiving Travel A Nightmare For Millions

Hitting the road and taking to the skies this Thanksgiving? You might want to leave lots of extra time for your travel.

AccuWeather says a major storm might tear across the central US on Tuesday and into Wednesday, which could bring heavy snow and winterlike conditions.

Areas to the East could see snow and/or a freeze-up on Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night, with the same storm bringing heavy rain and potentially severe thunderstorms to the South. The Pacific Northwest won’t be spared either, as a second storm could deliver coastal rain and mountain snow.

This might spell trouble for the holiday, as AAA notes that Wednesday afternoon is when most Americans set out on their Thanksgiving trips.

