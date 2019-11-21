These Black And White Photos Of Megan Thee Stallion Show A Softer Side Of The Rapper

Megan Thee Stallion has had quite the year. The star catapulted into the spotlight and started the #HotGirlSummer trend that inspired women all over to live their best lives in confidence and self love. While she’s known for her lyrical genius and unstoppable knees and sexy outfits, the Houston born rapper is showing us a different side to her this Winter.

The 24-year-old is showing us her softer side with a recent photoshoot for i-D Magazine’s Winter 2019 issue where she is the cover star. The artist is interviewed by Slave Play creator, Jeremy O. Harris. The issue is titled, “Get Up Stand Up” and Megan Thee Stallion is the perfect cover model as she is known for speaking her mind and being a leader. From leading beach cleanups at the Santa Monica pier to hosting a beauty pageant with a scholarship as the prize, the Southern star is empowering women not only through her music, but also her actions.

In the interview with Harris, she admits that despite being recently signed to Roc Nation, she hasn’t met Beyoncé. She excitedly shares, “Everybody knows that I love, love, love, love Beyoncé. Both of us are from Houston. I really feel like that’s something I want to do. I always looked to Beyoncé as the example.”

She also shares how her confidence came to be, “I always thought I was the shit because my family always told me that I was, so can’t nobody tell me no different. If you wake up every goddamn day and your mama is telling you, ‘Oh my God, you’re so beautiful. You’re so amazing.’ That’s what you’re going to believe. So if somebody comes to me differen,t like, ‘What the fuck are you talking about? My mama told me I was beautiful, so what are you saying?”

She also shared that she was “a good kid” who was “observing more than I was talking.” Megan shared she didn’t really start getting vocal until the 5th grade. She recalls, “I would spend a lot of time with my mom and my grandma. Kids used to pick on me because I was quiet, I was an easy target.” She continues, “But I wasn’t quiet because I was scared. I was quiet because I didn’t want to fucking talk to them.”

The interview reads like Megan is our friend and we love that she’s letting us into her brain a bit more. The editorial is beautiful, photographed by Ethan James Green and styled by Fashion Director Carlos Nazario.

The editorials and cover are shot in black and white, giving Megan Thee Stallion a soft, feminine appearance, yet playing to her Southern sex appeal. She wears a stole by Gucci in one shot and a mini Versace dress in another. For the cover, she’s in a black pleated mini skirt and heels. Megan winks at the camera while covering her breasts.

