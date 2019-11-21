Philadelphia Eagles Hosts Camden-Pleasantville High School Football Game at Lincoln Financial Field

The Philadelphia Eagles greeted Pleasantville and Camden high before the student-athletes geared up to resume the central Jersey Group 2 semifinal held at the Lincoln Financial Yesterday.

Last Friday’s original matchup was cut short after a shooting broke out in the stands 17 minutes into the third quarter, leaving a 10-year-old boy in critical condition.

“It’s extremely unfortunate that a senselessly violent act has impacted this game, and there will certainly be a wide range of emotions along both sidelines,” NJSIAA executive director Larry White said in a

statement. “However, thanks to the Eagles’ generosity and community spirit, Pleasantville and Camden student-athletes and their families will have an opportunity to write their own ending to this game. They’ll compete on a world-class stage, sending a clear message that violence will not win.”

The Camden Panthers came out on top with a bittersweet victory in honor of the 5th grader that was pronounced dead earlier yesterday afternoon.

That was something special,” Camden junior quarterback Darian “Duce” Chestnut said. “That was us paying our respects.”

Still, sadness filled the stadium as friends and family continued to mourn the loss that transpired in their community.

The six men in connection with the incident were charged with three counts of attempted murder.

