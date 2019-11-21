Desiigner’s been signed to Kanye’s G.O.O.D Music imprint for a few years now and though he’s taken issue with the way he’s treated by his label, he might as well make the most of a bad situation and keep on grinding for his, right?

Recently the disgruntled Brooklyn rapper dropped a new visual for his cut “DIVA” in which he actually seems to be living his best life complete with diamonds, money, exotic automobiles and half-naked women. Life could be worse, D. Just sayin.’

Back on the left coast, Macshawn 100 and Uncle Snoop get together to burn some sticky-icky while kicking it with other West Coast legends such as Warren G and E-40 for the clip to “So Fly So Wet.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Freddie Gibbs featuring Madlib, DJ Shadow featuring De La Soul, and more.

DESIIGNER – “DIVA”

MACSHAWN 100 FT. SNOOP DOGG – “SO FLY SO WET”

FREDDIE GIBBS & MADLIB – “GAT DAMN”

DJ SHADOW FT. DE LA SOUL – “ROCKET FUEL”

JOHAZ – “EYES OF THE CITY”

A$AP TWELVYY – “BILL COLLECTOR”

LUCKY DAYE – “KARMA”

Desiigner “DIVA,” Macshawn 100 ft. Snoop Dogg “So Fly So Wet” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com

