Rihanna Continues To Take Our Coins With Her Latest Trophy Wife Collection

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna launches into select Boots stores & Boots.com

Source: Ian Forsyth / Getty

If you ask Rihanna about her next album, it just might get you blocked. The mega mogul is too busy bringing us all the Fenty Beauty items a girl can dream of. Via the brand’s Instagram page, an announcement was made about the latest product launch, Trophy Wife.

“Turn into the ultimate #TROPHYWIFE for the holidaze with this cult-fave shade✨✨! #TROPHYWIFELIFE Kit is a 4 piece set of full-size #KILLAWATT, #GLOSSBOMB, a liquid eyeliner, and hyper-glitz lipstick, all in an ultra-lit gold shade, with a patent leather makeup bag. Get this heat exclusively on fentybeauty.com on NOVEMBER 22 and globally online and in stores DECEMBER 6 at @sephora, @bootsuk, @harveynichols, and #SephorainJCP!”

Christmas just came early. This full-size kit is designed to give you the golden glow that you know you need. In case you thought Fenty was done taking our coins, in another post they kindly let us know that they aren’t.

The Fairy Bomb shimmer formula is also dropping in a Trophy Wife shade. You can literally live your life like it’s golden.

Get yours exclusively at http://www.FentyBeauty.com on November 22nd and purchase online and in stores at Sephora on December 6th. What do you think? Will you be adding the Trophy Wife Kit to your makeup collection?

