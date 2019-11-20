Harriet Screen Writer Wanted To Cast Julia Roberts as Harriet Tubman

Gregory Allen, “Harriet” Screenwriter initially wanted to cast a caucasian woman, #JuliaRoberts to play abolitionist and black political activist, #HarrietTubman.

In an interview, Howard said “I wanted to turn Harriet Tubman’s life, which I’d studied in college, into an action-adventure movie. The climate in Hollywood, however, was very different back then. I was told how one studio head said in a meeting, ‘This script is fantastic. Let’s get Julia Roberts to play Harriet Tubman.’”

Howard revealed that this was his first Hollywood assignment and that it had been in development for about 26 years.

