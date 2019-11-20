Kodak Black Getting College Diploma In Prison, Applies For Rehab

What else does he have on his schedule? Perpetually locked up rapper Kodak Black is reportedly getting his college diploma while in prison.

Recently, the South Florida rapper got hit with a 46-month federal prison sentence for lying on applications for firearms. He recently got hit with more gun charges and still hasn’t dealt with the sexual assault case he is facing in South Carolina.

Nevertheless, according to TMZ, sources say Kodak has plans to get his college diploma in either business or marketing. Reportedly the federal prison he’ll be calling home in Florida has classes and he’ll be registering.

Previously, Kodak had the goal of getting his GED in prison, which he did. He reportedly plans to take the SAT upon his release with the aim of getting a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Florida. Considering the aforementioned cases looming, that may be a long, long while.

Also worth noting, Kodak Black claims he was drugged by prison officials before a brawl where he’s been accused of putting hands on a correction’s officer. Interestingly, he put in a request to go to rehab.

This eventual movie is going to be crazy.

