To celebrate the upcoming release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Samsung announced on Monday (Nov.18) the release of limited edition Star Wars-themed Galaxy Note10+ smartphone.

The special edition Samsung device will embrace the Darkside of the force with this latest collaboration between the Korean tech giant and Lucasfilm that celebrates the final chapter in the Skywalker saga. When it arrives, it will be decked out in a Star Wars-themed finish and stuffed with content from the iconic movie franchise.

The special edition Note10+ takes its cues from the film’s villain Kylo Ren by featuring design callbacks to his helmet. The phone will be bundled with an imperial red S Pen, matching Galaxy Buds, and a metal badge that will be stored inside a specially designed case. That’s not all, the bundle will also include Star Wars-themed content including wallpapers, icons, sounds, and shutdown animations.

The Galaxy Note10+ Star Wars Special Edition is just one of several collaborations between Samsung and Star Wars. The bundle which will feature an unlocked version of the phone will be available starting December 13, 2019. If you’re looking to add the phone to your collection of Star Wars memorabilia, you can pick one up at Amazon plus select Best Buy and Microsoft Store locations for $1,299.99.

So now your Galaxy Note10+ can match your Star Wars drip with the recently announced R2-D2 adidas Nite Jogger.

—

Photo: Samsung/ Samsung Mobile

Samsung Unveils New Special Edition ‘Star Wars’ Samsung Galaxy Note10+ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Boom 103.9 Philly: