Jennifer Lopez starred in Hustlers for no money.

She told GQ, “I do things because I love them. I didn’t get paid a whole bunch of money for Hustlers.”

Lopez continued, “I did it for free and produced it. I bank on myself. That’s the Jenny From the Block. I do what I want, I do what I love. But it was kind of a really different mindset to get into to play Ramona.”

She also said, “It was fun when I was playing it. It was scary when I was watching it.”

