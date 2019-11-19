Kanye West and Dr. Dre Announce New Collaborative Project ‘Jesus Is King Part II’

On the heels of his recent “Jesus Is King” album, Kanye already has plans to release part two, this time with iconic producer, Dr. Dre.

The announcement was made via West’s Twitter with a picture of Dre and Ye in the studio with a caption that read: “Ye and Dre Jesus is King Part II coming soon.”

Although the musical geniuses have never worked on a project together, they have admired each other’s work. Kanye used the drums on Dr. Dre’s classic hit, “Xplosive” for JAY-Z’s song “This Can’t Be Life.”

Kanye has already announced that he’s will be releasing a Christmas album entitled, Jesus Is Born, A Sunday Service Album and his involvement of Nebuchadnezzar, an opera directed by Vanessa Beecroft, taking place on November 24th at the Hollywood Bowl.

