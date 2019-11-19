When I Was Younger: Blac Youngsta Explains How To Become A Millionaire, What ‘Church On Sunday,’ Has To Do With It [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Blac Youngsta‘s been telling us his next project was going to be something crazy for a while now, and we can confirm: It will be! And in the best way.

Due November 22, Blac Youngsta’s Church On Sunday album is a reflection of “everything going on” on life (ups, downs, in betweens, and random).

You may be surprised to know that the rapper grew up in church. While he says he stopped going after finding out a pastor had an affair with somebody else’s wife, he never strayed away from his relationship with God. He understands that nobody is without sin and he’s aware that people go to ‘church on Sundays’ to wash away their sins. He’s also aware that it’s not all perfect. It’s a lot going on there, and that’s the same with his album.

“I might be praying on this song and saying I want to do right, and on the next song I might come on and say ‘hit em up, bang, bang.’”

As we near the release of Church on Sunday, in this episode of “When I Was Younger,” Blac Youngsta runs down why he became an ordained minister, what he used to consider love, who used to make him laugh as much as he makes us laugh today, who he was 15 years ago and how he got to where he is today.

