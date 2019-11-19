Jeff Staple Is Raffling Off 30 Pairs of An Exclusive “Pigeon” Air Force 1

The Jeff Staple Nike “Pigeon” Dunks made it’s way into sneaker lore after it made headlines for the riot that broke out upon it’s release back in 2005 (this was before online raffles or registration was even a thought). Since then Staple’s collaborations with Nike have been big deals, but his latest creation is by far the most exclusive and he’s giving 30 lucky people the chance to own it… for free.

Yesterday Staple took to his IG page to showcase a pair of never before seen Air Force 1’s that were beautifully hand crafted by Mr. Sabotage and let fans know that the ultra limited exclusives would be up for grabs on a raffle which begins on November 20th on Jeff Staples website.

The collaboration began over a dinner in Shanghai & continued over a lunch in NYC.

30 pairs have been individually handmade by the skilled hands of@mr_sabotage.

The Price? $0.00.

@sbtg_official & I decided we will not put a price tag on these. We’ll let the public determine their value.

Real collectors who win will throw these in a display case due to the scarcity. Sneakerheads will rock them due to their exclusiveness. Resellers will flip these for a few thousand to your favorite rapper or P.J Tucker (his collection rivals that of DJ Khaled).

Though Air Force 1’s haven’t enjoyed the popularity they once did decades ago, the recent iterations of Travis Scott, Virgil Abloh, and now Jeff Staple, have thrust the classic Nike silhouette back in the spotlight at a time when Jordans and Yeezy’s are dominating the hypebeast field.

You can expect hundreds of thousands of people to enter the Pigeon sweepstakes but like they say about the lotto, all it takes is a dollar and a dream. In this case it’s not even a dollar, it’s free. Still, the heartbreak of taking that L will be as taxing as ever.

Good luck, everyone. We’re gonna need it…

