JAY-Z Raises $6 Million for College Students

The inaugural Shawn Carter Foundation Gala happened on Saturday (November 16) in Hollywood, Florida. The star-studded event was attended by Yo Gotti, Meek Mill, Swizz Beatz, Fabulous, comedian Michael Blackson, DJ Khaled, and Tyler Perry.

Hosted by JAY-Z, Beyonce and Jay’s mother, Gloria Carter, the event held a blackjack tournament, whose big loser was Yo Gotti who lost half a million on the tables.

An Instagram post shows JAY-Z and Gotti at the blackjack table, which was a $100,000 buy-in, and Jay was shook when Gotti took the big loss. Highlights of the evening were the performance of Alicia Keys and Robin Roberts as the evenings MC.

The evening’s big winner was Sprint Executive Chairman, Marcelo Claure, who won the $500,000 blackjack grand prize, which he donated back to the charity.

The Shawn Carter Foundation Gala rose $6 million which will go to postsecondary educational opportunities for future college students.

