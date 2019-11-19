A$AP Rocky Designing Uniforms For Swedish Prison

A$AP Rocky tells Forbes that he is designing inmate uniforms for the Swedish prison he was jailed in earlier this year.

Rocky said, “When I was going through my whole situation, the whole time I used to look on television and see Swedish fans showing me so much love and I want to give it back.” The prison outfits are green tracksuits.

The head of the prison said Rocky had reached out about the uniforms but nothing had been confirmed yet.