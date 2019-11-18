Omarion Confirms He Is Unbothered When It Comes To Apryl Jones & Lil Fizz’s Relationship

Since Lil Fizz confirmed his dirty macking ways to the world on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, everyone wanted to know how Omarion felt about his B2K bandmate smashing his ex, Apryl Jones. He finally opened up about the relationship and no surprise, he doesn’t care.

That’s how it’s “post to be,” right?

The “Icebox” singer sat down with “culture vulture,” DJ Vlad, and opened up to an extent about Fizz and Jones’ recently confirmed to the public relationship. The internet already deemed the singer as “unbothered” to the bullsh*t that was going on, and he pretty much confirmed that is indeed the case telling Vlad:

“I don’t feel no ways, I don’t feel any way about it. I think that if they’re happy, then they should be happy.”

The one thing that is bothering Omarion is the narrative his ex is pushing and its possible effect on his children he has with Jones.

“She’s still the mother of my children. When something affects her, it affects my kids, and that affects me. But what she does is, you know, live your life. I think people should do whatever makes them happy. I think they should change the narrative.”

Since appearing on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood as a couple, Omarion and Jones’ relationship spiraled out of control in front of viewers of the reality tv show and on social media. While Omarion rarely spoke on the situation, Jones, on the other hand, has been very vocal since the couple’s 2016 split. Fizz’s new boo has taken to Instagram Live to brag about her sex life with Omarion’s former bandmate and criticize the amount of money he gives her for child support. Jones claims Omarion is “mean” and that their disappointing co-parenting situation is what pushed her into the arms of Fizz.

We just hope the couple can somehow find a way to deal with each other for the sake of their two children, five-year-old Megaa Omari Grandberry and three-year-old A’mei Kazuko Granberry. You can watch Omarion break it down in his own words in the video below.

