Vote To Federally Legalize Marijuana Planned in Congress

While some are serving life sentences in prison for marijuana related-convictions, Democrat and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler of New York is sponsoring legislation that would legalize marijuana at the federal level. The legislation currently has 55 sponsors.

It would remove cannabis from The Controlled Substances Act, and would set aside funding provide job training and legal aid to those affected by prohibition enforcement.

The bill would also help those who are “socially and economically disadvantaged” find licensing and legal help to work in the cannabis industry, according to Forbes. Money to fund the programs would come from a federal 5% tax on marijuana sales. The vote could come as early as this week.

