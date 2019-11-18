Jay-Z Believes Colin Kaepernick Turned Workout Into Publicity Stunt

A source close to Jay-Z says that he is disappointed with Colin’s actions and believes he turned a legitimate workout into a publicity stunt.

Colin organized his own workout after the league banned the media from attending his workout at the Atlanta Falcon’s facility.

The workout was moved to a high school 60 miles away in Riverdale, Georgia.

Colin said, our biggest thing with everything today was making sure we had transparency with what went on.

Once the workout was moved only 8 teams were able to make it to Riverdale.

Had the workout stayed at Falcon’s stadium 25 teams would have attended with all 32 teams receiving footage of his workout.