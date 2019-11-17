Kanye West Defends Joel Osteen: “He Just Keeps Telling You How Good God Is.”

Sunday (Nov. 17), Kanye West took the stage at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houson, TX and defended the minister and his movement. Osteen has been heavily ridiculed for his megachurch’s agenda and the mystery that surrounds it.

Its latest controversy was inviting Kanye West to perform his Sunday Service tour. Kanye offered quite the endorsement.

“There’s a lot of people in the Christian community that try to give Joel a hard time because when you turn on the radio, he just keeps telling you how good God is,” Kanye stated.

“The Devil stole all the good producers,” Kanye continued. “The Devil stole all the good musicians, all the good artists, all the good designers, all the good business people, and said, ‘You gotta come over and work for me.’ And now, the trend, the shift is going to change. Jesus has won the victory. Now, the greatest artist God has ever created is now working for him.”

