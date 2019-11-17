Mina’s House Podcast Ep. 114 – Bria Lee

The 114th episode of the Mina’s House Podcast features an interview with Republic Record artist Bria Lee. Hosts Mina SayWhat and Shana B also talk about the “In Your Feed” topics of Omarion taking the high road with his baby mother Apryl Jones, Kanye performing at Joel Osteen’s church and Lori Harvey being seen hugged up with Future. Their topic this week about about the dirty things people do for vanity. Please rate and comment on the pod. Follow us on social media @MinasHousePod. Thank you for listening.

