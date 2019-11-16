CLOSE
Homepage Events
Home

Watch Mina SayWhat on 6ABC For Holiday Food Drive

Image result for mina saywhat, 6abc

On December 3rd Mina SayWhat will be taking your calls on 6abc for their annual Holiday Food Drive 4p-6p. They will be raising money to benefit Philabundance, which is a Philly non-profit that feeds people. Make sure you’re locked in.

 

6abc , mina saywhat

Also On Boom 103.9 Philly:
Headlines
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close