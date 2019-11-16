Watch Mina SayWhat on 6ABC For Holiday Food Drive

On December 3rd Mina SayWhat will be taking your calls on 6abc for their annual Holiday Food Drive 4p-6p. They will be raising money to benefit Philabundance, which is a Philly non-profit that feeds people. Make sure you’re locked in.

On December 3 from 4-6pm watch @6abc + @Dunkin‘s Holiday Food Drive! I will be taking your calls during the telethon live all to benefit Philabundance! #6abcGive #6abcAction pic.twitter.com/EAVYtaX7ko — MINA SAYWHAT (@minasaywhat) November 15, 2019

Also On Boom 103.9 Philly: