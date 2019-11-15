Kanye West Details Sunday Service Plans at Joel Osteen’s Church

Details into this Sunday’s “Sunday Service” at Lakewood Church in Houston have been revealed.

Kanye West will sit down with Pastor Joel Osteen during the 11 AM service. The conversation will be streamed on Facebook, YouTube, LakewoodChurch.com, the Lakewood Church App, and on SiriusXM’s Joel Osteen Radio channel 128 and on the SiriusXM app.

Later in the evening, Kanye will come back to host a musical performance with his choir. The evening event will be free, however, an E-Ticket is required for entry and members of Lakewood will be given first priority before tickets for the event will be available to the public.

