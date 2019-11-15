Tory Lanez Releases ‘Chixtape 5’ f/ Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, and More

Tory Lanez highly anticipated Chixtape 5 is here! The newest installment of Lanez’s mixtape series comes nine years after his inaugural tape and it’s been three years since Chixtape 4 was released.

“I know that this means a lot to [my fans], bringing it back because they thought that it was gonna end at 4. It’s a way more important experience this time,” Lanez told Rap-Up.

Chixtape 5 features classic samples from Lil Wayne and T-Pain as well as Jermain Dupri and Ashanti, who is featured on the cover.

“I just tried to find my favorite songs and songs that people were gonna be like, ‘You’re not gonna get that cleared,’ or like, ‘That’s just too big,’ or ‘That’s just too much of a classic for you,” said Lanez. Chixtape 5 is streaming on all music platforms.