Future Drops “Last Name” f/ Lil Durk

Future has been quietly winning the past few months, the “Hendrix” rapper has the feature on some hot heat but he’s back with his signature sound for the new song, “Last Name” featuring Lil Durk.

The song was originally leaked last month and includes the much talked about lyric, “I don’t know her name, she wanna have my child.”

Future has featured on songs with FKA Twigs and DVSN in recent months but hasn’t mentioned a new album on the way, however, Future is known to pop up with new music out of the blue, so a new album may be coming sooner than we think.