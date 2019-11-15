Rihanna Goes Sexy in Silk for ‘Queen and Slim’ Premiere

Rihanna went for sexy glam at the Los Angeles premiere of “Queen and Slim” at the AFI Fest on Thursday night.

Wearing a black silky robe-like dress, Rihanna accessorized with a black and diamond choker paired with a long necklace that accentuated her V-neckline.

The dress featured a deep leg split that started at her stomach and was highlighted with black strappy sandal heels.

The 31-year-old recently made a public apology to friends writing, “To all my friends/family/coworkers who I have yet to get back to in the past months…please forgive me. This year has been quite an overwhelming one, and I’m working on that ish called Balance. brb.”