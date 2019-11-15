A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Enlists Lil Uzi Vert for “Reply”

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Lil Uzi Vert have teamed up on the new single, “Reply.”

The New York and Philly rappers went into the studio earlier this year and recorded several songs, on “Reply” Boogie and Uzi rap about casual hookups with women.

Boogie told Billboard that his relationship with Uzi is “real,” “F__ the cameras. When it’s off-camera, that’s when it’s real…This s__t we talking about is our real thoughts and s__t. We be talking about s__t that we go through.”

“Reply” by A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Uzi is now available on all streaming platforms.

