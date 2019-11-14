Migos Wins “Walk It Talk It” Lawsuit

Migos won’t have to share any credit for their hit Walk It, Talk It.

A lawsuit was filed against the group by Leander Pickett. Pickett, also known as M.O.S., accused Migos of stealing his 2008 song, Walk It Like I Talk It.

The judge in the case said Migos’ song does not commit copyright infringement. The only similarity is the lyric, “walk it like I talk it.”

Here’s another key. Pickett didn’t file for a copyright on the song until after he filed the lawsuit. Oops. Pickett’s attorneys are planning an appeal.

