If you’ve never heard of Saint Jhn, don’t be late to the party. Know most for writing the lyrics to Beyonce’s “Brown Skin Girls” and serval other artists, Saint Jhn is in a lane of his own and his work speaks for itself. He stopped by the Quick Silva Show to talk his most recent work, including his new album “Ghetto Lenny Loves Songs,” and gave out his number on air! Check out the full interview to see just how he gets down!

Saint Jhn Brings Ghetto Lenny To The Quick Silva Show was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Boom 103.9 Philly: