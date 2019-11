It looks like Desiigner is finally done with G.O.O.D. Music.

In an Instagram Live video, Desiigner said, “Ain’t nobody drop me. I asked for my release.”

He went on to say in a deleted tweet, “Feels good to be free.”

Desiigner has been complaining about his deal with G.O.O.D. Music for a while on social media.

