Kodak Black Sentenced to 46 Months on Weapon Charges

Today, November 13th, Kodak Black appeared in court to receive his sentence for federal weapon charges in regards to his May 11 arrest in Miami.

According to Kodak’s lawyer Mohammed Gangat, he was sentenced to three years and 10 months behind bars, equivalent to 46 months but was initially facing up to 10 years in prison.

According to Gangat, prosecutors recommended that Kodak receive an eight-year prison sentence after they received evidence that a then-intoxicated Kodak kicked a prison guard in the groin last month. The guard was reportedly hospitalized. Their request was rejected.

