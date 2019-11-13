CLOSE
Summer Walker Puts Her Tour on Halt Because of Social Anxiety

If you had plans to check out Summer Walker on tour you may want to change them because she’s canceling her tour.

That’s right, Summer is shortening her tour because of social anxiety.

In an Instagram post Summer let her fans know she was cutting the tour short, and if you had tickets to the canceled shows you’ll get a refund.

 

 

