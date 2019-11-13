Summer Walker Puts Her Tour on Halt Because of Social Anxiety

If you had plans to check out Summer Walker on tour you may want to change them because she’s canceling her tour.
That’s right, Summer is shortening her tour because of social anxiety.
In an Instagram post Summer let her fans know she was cutting the tour short, and if you had tickets to the canceled shows you’ll get a refund.
I truly appreciate all the support and love. As you know, I have been very open about my struggle with social anxiety. I want to continue to be healthy and to make music for y'all, so I have decided to cut down some of the dates on the tour. I hope you all can understand. I'm grateful for every single one of you, and I hope that you understand that wellness/mental health is important. All cancelled dates will be refunded asap. Thank you. 🙏🏽🖤 Remaining Dates I’m playing: Nov 12 San Francisco Nov 25 Toronto Nov 26 Chicago Nov 27 Royal Oak Dec 2 Boston Dec 5 Philadelphia Dec 7 NYC Dec 8 NYC Dec 22 ATL