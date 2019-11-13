Man Accidentally Uses ‘Secret Code’ Ordering McDonald’s and ‘Gets Cup of Weed’

A man who visited a South Carolina McDonald’s got more than he bargained for when he went through the drive-thru to order a sweet tea.

Parrish Brown ordered a sweet tea with “extra lemon,” the employee confirmed with Brown that he wanted “extra lemon” to which he said yes.

When Brown started drinking the tea he says it had a weird taste, “I have never had weed a day in my life, so immediately after I started drinking it, I started to feel weird and it didn’t taste like something I recognized,” said Brown.

As Brown began feeling worse he opened the lid to the drink to find three bags of weed that he had punctured with his straw. Brown panicked calling his father who told him to contact the police. The investigation is ongoing.