Is Rihanna Taking A Break?

For people wanting to know if Rihanna will be releasing an album soon, you might have to wait for a little longer.

In an Instagram post, Rihanna apologizes to her family and friends and announced she’s taking some “me” time.

She captioned the picture and said, “to all my friends/family/coworkers who I have yet to get back to in the past months…please forgive me. this year has been quite an overwhelming one, and I’m working on that ish called Balance. brb.”

The wait continues. Do you, RiRi.

