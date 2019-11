Disney has reached a deal with Amazon that will put their Disney+ streaming service on Fire TV devices.

The deal will make the new service available on LG and Samsung Smart TVs plus viewers will be able to request shows by using Alexa.

The deal is also great for Disney because if you didn’t know, Amazon’s Fire TV platform is one of the two largest streaming platforms in the world.

Making the launch date of November 12 even sweeter for the folks at Disney.

