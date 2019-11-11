Kodak Black to Be Sentenced This Week

Kodak Black will be sentenced this week in a Miami courtroom. Kodak has been incarcerated since his arrest at 2019’s Rolling Loud festival in Miami. He was arrested on a federal firearms charge and instead of going to trial he has pled guilty.

Kodak is facing 20 years in prison but the government is recommending that Kodak be sentenced on the “low end of the guideline range.”

On October 30th, Kodak was involved in a fight where a prison guard was struck in the groin and had to be hospitalized for his injuries.

