Tory Lanez On Video Trying To Issue A Fade To ‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami’ Star Prince, Allegedly

Things got real testy in Miami. Tory Lanez was caught on video allegedly trying to issue a fade to someone at Club Liv Friday (Nov.8).
According to TMZ, the “Jerry Sprunger” crafter took a swing at Love & Hip Hop: Miami cast member Prince after exchanging some words with the reality tv star. The video clearly shows Lanez throwing a haymaker at Prince, but it’s unclear if he connected with the punch.
Per TMZ:
The Canadian rapper-singer was LIV Miami Friday night, where he was booked to do a show. Prior to taking the stage, however, he got into a little dust-up with someone who must’ve said something truly out of pocket … ’cause Tory tried punching him near the VIP area.
According to the celebrity gossip site, Lanez didn’t let the fight get to him and continued partying while his team handled the situation. Tory Lanez’s next project, Chixtape 5, is due out November 15, you can watch Tory swinging at Prince, allegedly, in the video below.
Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz
