Dion Waiters Suspended 10 Games After Having a Panic Attack From Edibles

Dion Waiters was listed as inactive for the Miami Heat‘s game against the Los Angeles Lakers Friday, he was out due to sickness. Shortly after being reported out, a report leaked that a Miami Heat player received medical treatment for a panic attack that is believed to be brought about from consuming THC infused gummy bears on the team plane.

Speculation began about who the Heat player was, and soon it was confirmed that the player in question was Dion Waiters.

The use of THC is prohibited by the NBA, THC is one of the main elements found in cannabis.

Waiters has had a very tough start to his 2019-20 season. He was suspended for the season opener a month ago because of conduct detrimental to the team following an alleged argument with Heat coach Erik Spoelstra over his playing time, and role for the upcoming season. Since then, Waiters has only been active for two of the Heats games, and hasn’t played in a game, or even dressed out yet this season.

The Heat then announced they are suspending Waiters for 10 games without pay, this is Waiters second suspension of the season.

The Miami Heat issues a statement.

“We are very disappointed in Dion’s actions this season that include the very scary situation on Thursday night, and grateful that the outcome wasn’t worse. There have been a number of instances this season in which Dion has engaged in conduct detrimental to the team. We are proud of how our players have started the season. We expect all of our players, including Dion, to conduct themselves in accordance with the highest standards, and to show professionalism and respect for their teammates, the team, the fans and the NBA community.”

Waiters suspension started Friday when the Miami Heat took on the Los Angeles Lakers.

This suspension will also ensure that Waiters will miss out on a $1.2 million signing bonus that he would have been set to receive if he appeared in 70 games for the Heat this season.

Waiters is still guaranteed $24 million over the next two seasons from the Miami Heat.

Dion Waiters Suspended 10 Games After Having a Panic Attack From Edibles was originally published on cassiuslife.com

