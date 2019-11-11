Trina Says Walmart Shopper Called Her ‘N****r B***h’

A recent verbal assault proves that it doesn’t matter who you are when it comes to racist comments being made. Rapper, Trina was the victim of a racist comment while shopping at a Cooper City, Florida Walmart over the weekend.

After Trina bumped into a white lady the woman told Trina, “Watch out, you n****r b***h,” that’s when things went bad.

Trina began screaming at the woman daring her to say the derogatory comment again, the police were called, although Trina didn’t file a report, she was escorted safely to her vehicle.

The racist woman wasn’t interviewed by the police. The interaction was caught on video.