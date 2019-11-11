Nicki Minaj Says She’s Done With Instagram After They Remove Likes

Nicki Minaj says she is done with Instagram due to the removal of “likes.”

She tweeted, I’m not posting on IG after this week cuz they are removing the likes. Think of all the time I’ll have with my new life.

Nicki has a theory. She believes Instagram is doing this to stop people from making money. Now if you want to promote something you will have to pay Instagram for a sponsored ad. You won’t be able to pay celebs or reality stars because the way they make money is from how many “likes” one has.

She also thinks that the record labels may have something to do with Instagram stopping likes because this now impacts the independent artist. Labels mad at the level of power independent artists now have with Instagram.

Cardi B commented under a blog post that she thinks the comment section of Instagram is more harmful than the “likes.”

