Waiters Ate Edible, Had Panic Attack

Did no one warn him about edibles? A source told ESPN that Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters had a panic attack on the team’s plane Thursday after eating a THC-infused edible.

Waiters, out for his team’s game against Phoenix, took the edible for stomach pain. He received medical treatment when the plane landed in L.A. after his team beat the Suns.

Waiters is already in hot water this season. He was suspended from the season opener for ranting about his role on his team on social media. He missed preseason time due to “personal reasons.” If he misses four more games he’ll lose his $1.2 million bonus.