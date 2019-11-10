Common Addresses Teacher Who Wore Black-Face For Halloween To Look Like Him

In a completely unnecessary Halloween reach, a Bay Area teacher at Milpitas High School decided to wear blackface to school to dress as Hip Hop Legend, Common. The decision was clearly a poor one and the teacher, Mr. Carter, was immediately placed on administrative leave by the school. Not to mention Twitter did not let him live it down.

Rightfully so.

Sooooooooo… one of our WHITE teachers at mhs yesterday decided to paint his face so look like common the rapper yesterday. pic.twitter.com/1WudSddCLZ — karrington (@karrington_kk) November 1, 2019

Common offered some comments on the fiasco in an exclusive interview with TMZ, “What makes you think you can go up there and do that?”

“I think we need to look at the teacher, the administration and the people that we have leading our children in classrooms and make sure they are fully equipped not just with academic things, but also have emotional intelligence and understanding,” he continued. “Maybe that’s something that we start implementing in our schools.”

Like many others, Common feels that Blackface is utterly disappointing but what’s also disappointing is that it continues to happen. “Blackface lacks understanding of what black and brown people go through,” Common shared. “I believe in forgiveness, understanding, and compassion to the point where I’m willing to sit and talk with the individual and also bring others who can dig deeper into the education of what blackface has come from.”

No word on Carter’s return to the classroom. Wouldn’t be surprised there won’t be a return.

