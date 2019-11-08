Kanye West and his dear old dad, Ray West, go for a ride in the video for “Follow God” off Yeezy’s Jesus Is King album. Don’t expect a fancy foreign, we’re talking video apropos for the Cody, Wyoming ranch they’re exploring.

According to the last screenshot in the visual, it took Yeezy 42 years to realize his dad was his best friend. Also, after visiting the ranch, his pop’s relayed his love of fishing and how he would love to peep the place in the summer.

He was also very impressed that his son, a Black man, was able to cop 4000 acres. Hopefully, dad tells son it’s cool to crack open a book, too. Just saying.

Watch the video for “Follow God” below.

4000 Acres & A Snowmobile: Kanye West & His Dad Ride Out In Wyoming In “Follow God” Video was originally published on hiphopwired.com

