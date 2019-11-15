AlbnoPnda Separates Himself From The Rest Of The Forest With His Latest Self Titled Project

Philly’s own AlbnoPnda has dropped his most recent self titled project ‘AlbnoPnda’. If you don’t give it a close listen the double, better yet triple entendre’s might go over your head. Looking at the title/his name leaves you scratching your head. Fair enough to say his name is a bit weird and your not all the way wrong if you had that thought, but he is also tapping into his creativity, facing his vices, & delivering it on such a project.The self proclaimed swiss army knife AlbnoPnda has hands on all of his production credits as well. This makes it a MUST listen. Watch the conversation between AlbnoPnda & Weso on the inspiration behind the self titled project and of course stream the project. All the links are below!

