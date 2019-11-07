Teacher Uses Lizzo Song to Teach Kids They’re Great

California Bay teacher, DorothyHoney Mallari, found a way to connect her classroom of 2nd-grade students to Lizzo’s hit, “Truth Hurts.” And it’s simply the best thing you’ll watch all day!

Mallari remixed “Truth Hurts” lyrics for her students in an effort to encourage them to “be great.”

“Let’s be great, ’cause I know we are great!” the student sing as Mallari stands atop a desk and dancing with the kids.

The video of the students performing with Mallari quickly went viral after it was shared by the Pittsburgh Unified School District and it even caught Lizzo’s attention, “Ur right.. this IS the best thing I’ve watched today,” the singer commented on the video.

