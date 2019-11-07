Celebrities, Fans, Daughter React To T.I.’s Gynecology Claims

On Wednesday, T.I. was trending about what he said on the Ladies Like Us podcast. He admitted that he goes to the gynecologist with his daughter to make sure she’s still a virgin and that her “hymen is still intact.”

Many people commented on the statement. Chrissy Teigen tweeted, “def did not think we would be talking about hymens today. or TI.”

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi tweeted, “The double standard of the patriarchy is truly insane. Young women are fully capable of making their own informed decisions about their bodies and their sexuality.”

T.I.’s daughter Deyjah Harris hasn’t commented directly on the statement but she did like some comments that bashed her father. One of those tweets said, “this is disgusting, possessive and controlling.”